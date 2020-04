Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

CADOTT — Jean D. Winger, 80, of Cadott passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Surprise, Ariz. Private family graveside services will be held at Sylvan Cemetery, town of Reseburg, rural Thorp. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thorp Funeral Home, of Thorp, is assisting the family with arrangements.