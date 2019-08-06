COOKS VALLEY — Jean Meinen, 89, of Cooks Valley passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Jean was born June 16, 1930, to John and Ida (Franz) Lendl. She married Claude Meinen Sept. 26, 1953, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.
She is remembered by her children, Catherine Iniguez of Plainfield, Ill., James (Carol) Meinen of Chippewa Falls, Claudia (Kyle) Kressin of Colfax and Wendy Meinen of Cooks Valley; her sister, Lois Eastman of Bloomer; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren; and her wiener dog, Heinz “monster.” She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude in 2007; her brothers, Vernon and Ray Lendl; her sister, Gloria Kohls; and son-in law, Javier Iniguez.
Jean was a dedicated and compassionate registered nurse/director of nursing. She loved being a grandma and great-grandma. She was a gifted “baby whisperer.” Jean served as president of the Women’s VFW Auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, doing puzzles, working at the voting polls, visiting the casino and shopping with her coupons. She could always be seen wearing one of her many angel pins.
Jean was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. There will be a small graveside service per Jean’s request.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family.