Jean Polzin

Jean D. (Lindgren) Polzin, 93, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Jean resided in the township of Goetz in Cadott. She was married to Lloyd Polzin for 71 years.

Jean was born March 31, 1927, to George and Clara (Spaeth) Lindgren.

Jean was a wonderful cook. Jean planned and served large family gatherings for all holidays and insisted everyone who stopped by even for a minute have something to eat.

Jean was active in the community and her church. She served in the Ladies Aid for St. John’s, the leader for many years of the Goetz 4-H club, active in Chippewa County Homemakers, treasurer for Union Cemetery, chosen for the Cooking Hall of Fame and was a master food preserver. Her granddaughter saw Jean’s name on a poster in a grocery store in Houston, Texas as a master food preserver to contact for help with canning.

Jean was also active in farming. Moving to the Polzin farm with Lloyd in 1950 where she actively helped with farming. She was a member of the Master Farmers. In 2011 Jean was awarded the Kiwanis annual “Agriculture Friend of the Year” award. The first time the award was given expressly to a farm wife.