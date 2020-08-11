Jean Thornton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jean M. Thornton, 92, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Jean was born June 8, 1928, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of William and Gertrude (Stumm) Forrester. Jean attended Notre Dame Grade School and graduated from McDonell Memorial High School.

On Nov. 13, 1946, Jean married Dayton J. Thornton at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church. Jean worked for 28 years as a medical secretary at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Jean is survived by one daughter, Pamela (Charles) Urzykowski of Toledo, Ohio; six sons, William (Gina) of Justin, Texas, D. Joseph, Jr. of O’Fallon, Mo., Paul (Rose) of Lutz, Fla., Thomas (Jean) of Stanley, Edward (Liz) of Vancouver, Wash., and Anthony (Heather) of Chippewa Falls; 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends, and dear friend, Patty Rossman of Chippewa Falls.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Dayton Aug. 23, 2011; her parents; her stepmother, Mabel Forrester; two sisters, Ione Billiard and Doris Jensen; one daughter-in-law, Dawn Thornton; one grandson, D. Joseph III; two great-granddaughters, Claire and Siena; and loving companion, Frank Bartosh.