Jeanette Palma Inga Schwab, 89, formerly of Cornell, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Marshfield Clinic Center in Rice Lake, Wis.
Jeanette was born in Wheeler, to Thorvald and Clara (Holte) Smith Jan. 7, 1930. She attended Misselt and Otter Creek schools, graduating from Colfax High School in 1947. After graduation, Jan worked at various jobs in Eau Claire, including Presto Industries. On Sept. 19, 1950, she married Norman Schwab at St. Patrick’s Church in Eau Claire. They owned and operated a farm in the town of Ruby, for 15 years. Norman and Jan moved to Cornell in 1965, where they operated “Jan’s Carry Out” for five years. Jan worked as a CNA at Chippewa County Health Care Facility for the next 15 years. She was a classroom aide in the Cornell Elementary School for four years and worked at Northwest Home Care for five years, before retiring. Jeanette was a member of Holy Cross Parish in Cornell, for many years. She served as president of the PCCW and the Chippewa Deanery, and taught CCD. After moving to Chippewa Falls in 2003, Jeanette became a member of Holy Ghost Parish.
Jeanette and Norman were the proud parents of eight children, John (Doreen) Schwab, Bloomer, Peggy (Larry) Priem, Jim Falls, Thomas (Penny) Schwab, New Auburn, Donald (Marge) Schwab, River Falls, Sandra (Mike) Lakey, Junction City, Darrin Schwab, Eau Claire, Karen (Lonnie) Sabelko, Durand, Peter (Cindy) Schwab, Chippewa Falls. In addition to her children, Jan is survived by 21 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren, expecting soon the addition of another great-grandchild; and her first great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by two sisters, Thelma Waterhouse of New Auburn and Leitha Swanson of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Juel (Kathy) Smith of Eau Claire; and one sister-in-law, Bonnie Peterson of New Auburn. Jan is leaving behind many dear nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; brothers, Roger, Alfred, Steve and Curtiss Smith; sisters-in-law, Betty, Janice and Carol Smith, Florene Albrecht and Lucy Hable; brothers-in-law, Norman Waterhouse and Delmar Swanson.
Jan enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in their many activities. She was a Packers and Brewers fan and got to see a game at Lambeau. Jan’s family members were the lucky recipients of the many items that she knitted, sewed and crocheted. She was always willing to volunteer, including several years at St Joseph’s Hospital. Jan wrote a column for the Cornell Courier for many years titled, “One of These Days.” Jeanette will be missed by her family and her many friends from Cornell and the Homestead Village in Chippewa Falls.
Many thanks to Dove Health in Chippewa Falls, Country Terrace in Bloomer and Lakeview Medical in Rice Lake, for taking such great care of Jan these last several months.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell, with Father Daniel Sedlacek officiating. Interment will follow services at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Holcombe. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
