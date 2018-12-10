Jeanne Crane

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Jeanne A. Crane, 95, of Oshkosh passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Fond du Lac. She was born Nov. 6, 1923, in Chippewa Falls, a daughter of Lawrence and Pearl Stees Vincent. On May 26, 1946, she married William Crane in California. He preceded her in death in 2013.
She graduated from Eau Claire Normal School and Nursing School. She enjoyed interior designing as a second career and loved her flower gardens, cooking, collecting miniatures, and loved going out to eat. She loved hosting friends for Supper Club for over 50 years. Jeanne had a love of learning throughout her entire life and that included taking classes all over the world. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her sense of humor and sharp wit.
She is survived by her children, Steven Crane, Christine Crane, Larry (Kyoko) Crane, Brian Crane; her grandchildren, Jennifer (William) Baier, Ashley (Kurt) Klaske, Akina (Tashfique) Mirza, Sayaka (Tim) Schatzke, Shawn Schatzke; great-grandchildren, Nick, Ethan, Faith, Nadav, Yavin; and her sister, Yvonne Brunstad.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and brother, Darrell Vincent.
A memorial service for Jeanne will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
A memorial has been established to the Paine Art Center.
The family would like to thank the staff at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation, Aegnesian Hospital and her wonderful caregiver and friend Kristi Schultz.