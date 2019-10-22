Jeanne I. Hintz, 84, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Cornell Area Care Center in Cornell.
Jeanne was born March 13, 1935, in Cadott, the daughter of Eugene and Lilly (Schroder) Isom.
On Sept. 4, 1954, Jeanne married James Johnson at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls and later married Maury Hintz Sept. 3, 1988, in Las Vegas. She was a member of Central Lutheran Church.
Jeanne worked in Economic Support for Chippewa County for many years.
Jeanne is survived by one daughter, Ivy (Tony) Wold of Chippewa Falls; one brother, James (Marge) Isom of Bloomington, Ill.; one sister, Janet (Tom) Mazur of Chippewa Falls; six grandchildren, Kya Schultz, Don Tichey, Jacob Tichey, Michelle Wold, Jordan Wold and Bethany Wold; and three great-grandchildren, Alex and Keyna Schultz and Wyatt Tichey.
Jeanne was preceded in death by both of her husbands; one son, Randall Johnson; her parents; and one sister, Eileen Isom in infancy.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Aaron Sturgis will be officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.