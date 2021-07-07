Jeanne M. Pracht, 79, of Eau Claire passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at her home with her son, Karl, by her side under the care of Heartland Hospice of Eau Claire.

Jeanne was born May 22, 1942, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Leonard and Doris (Hebert) Gelina. She attended Chestnut School, St. Charles Elementary Grade School and McDonell Central High School.

Jeanne graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls and Central Montana Hospital in Lewistown, MT and several area nursing homes. Jeanne loved visiting her family, reading, traveling, baking, swimming, boating and picnics and had an immense love and devotion as a nurse, serving the elderly.

Jeanne is survived by one son, Karl Pracht of Eau Claire; three brothers, Robert (Bonnie) Gelina of Ames, Iowa, Anthony (Carol) Gelina of Denver, CO and Louis (Gerlinde) Gelina of Bend, Oregon; former spouse, Dale Pracht; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Doris Gelina.