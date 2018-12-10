Jeanne Sedlacek

Jeanne Marie Sedlacek, 91, passed away Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 7, 1927, in Eau Claire, the daughter of David and Christina (Rutz) McCrackin. Jeanne married Maynard R. Sedlacek May 2, 1946, at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls. They farmed in Hallie until 1966. Then Jeanne went to work at the Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled, retiring in 1989 as a Food Production Manager.
Jeanne enjoyed her retirement years. She was a serious card player, and a tireless shopper who loved a good bargain. She attended countless church and birthday lunches with her many friends and enjoyed taking trips with her family. She walked over 500 miles as a member of the YMCA and later joined Curves where she made new friends. Jeanne was generous with her time and volunteered at her church counting money for many years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We especially enjoyed her quick wit, her fierce competitiveness and her willingness to laugh at herself. She taught us to be generous in life.
Jeanne is survived by two sons, Richard (Sally) Sedlacek and Joseph (Lynn) Sedlacek both of Chippewa Falls: two daughters, Margaret “Micky” Schroeder and Kathleen (Jim) LeMay both of Chippewa Falls; seven grandchildren, Melissa LeMay, Matthew Schroeder Sr., Jennifer Davidson Moffett, Kristy Rubenzer, Rebecca Sedlacek, Brianna Sedlacek, and Hannah Sedlacek: six great-grandchildren, Chloe Ann Davidson, Katie Jo Rubenzer, Matthew Schroeder Jr., Amelia Schroeder, Flannery Schroeder, and Laura Schroeder: one brother-in-law, Leon Guite of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard in April 1994; her parents, David McCrackin and Christina McKinster; stepfather, Myron McKinster: two sisters, Carolyn Guite and infant sister, Patricia Ann McKinster; one brother, Richard “Dick” McKinster.
A funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Holy Ghost Church, 412 S. Main St., Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will officiate. Friends may call one hour before the mass at Holy Ghost Church.
Cremains will be placed in the Hope Cemetery Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls at a later date. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.