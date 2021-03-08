Jeannine Marie Taylor (Ruff), 67, went peacefully home Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Dove Health Care in Chippewa Falls.

She was born Sept. 27, 1953, in Stanley, and grew up in the Edson area on a farm. Married Dec. 4, 1986, to Keith Taylor. She was a homemaker and proceeded with her passion of helping people as a personal care worker to many.

Jeannine was a member of Aglow, life groups, and attended Harvest Time in Chippewa Falls.

Survived by husband, Keith Taylor; children, Patti Bruce, Mathew Taylor, Kristi Taylor, David Patterson, Scott Patterson, Kevin (Breanna) Taylor, Angelena (Daniel) Peterson, Kathlena (Robert) Reynolds; her sisters, Jeri (Mike) Powalish, Joyce Collier; and 16 grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Dorothy Ruff.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, with Pastor DeWayne DeBrouse officiating. Inurnment will be at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, town of Edson, at a later date.

A memorial visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent in memory of Jeannine to: Keith Taylor, 27793 20th Ave., Cadott, WI 54727.