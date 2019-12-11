Jeffrey Eystad

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Jeffrey Michael Eystad, 37, of Waukesha, formerly of Chippewa Falls, and Longwood, Fla., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Orlando, Fla.
Jeff was born Jan. 28, 1982, at Eglin AFB, Fla., to John Eystad and Melinda (Fuller-Eystad) Macdade. Growing up, he spent summers in Chippewa Falls and the rest of the year in Longwood. He graduated from Chippewa Valley High School in 2000. After graduating, he was employed in many positions, including landscaping, construction, and the restaurant industry, but his passion eventually became welding and fabricating. At the time of his death, he was continuing his certification and studies at Waukesha County Technical College and was employed as a welder/fabricator at SuperSteel.
Jeff was a free-spirit from a very young age.
He loved snowboarding, BMX, skateboarding, mountain-biking, rock climbing, water sports of all kinds, and almost anything requiring a good dose of adrenaline.
Jeff always found the best in people, and they were drawn to him because of his enthusiasm for life and vibrant personality. He made friends anywhere he went and always tried to stay in touch with them over the years. His three kids, Cassandra, Chloé, and Gavin, were the joys of his life, and he always had a sparkle in his eye when he spoke of them.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, John and Joanne (Murphy) Eystad of Chippewa Falls; his mother, Melinda Macdade of Orlando; his brothers, Michael Ryan Macdade and Cody Macdade; his sister, Elise Eystad; his daughters, Cassandra and Chloé; his son, Gavin; his paternal grandfather, Alfred Eystad of Chippewa Falls; his maternal grandmother, Maryanna Christie of Clarksville, Tenn.; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joe Fuller CMSGT USAF Ret. of Niceville, Fla.; and his paternal grandmother, Jean Eystad of Chippewa Falls.
Jeff’s family would like to thank his cousin, Dustin Milbrath, for assisting them during this difficult time.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, in Orlando. A celebration will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.