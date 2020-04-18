Jeffrey Lewis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jeffrey J. Lewis, 61, of Chippewa Falls went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 15, 2020, unexpectedly due to heart complications.

He was born Jan. 4, 1959, in Eau Claire, to Doreen (Dahl) and William Lewis. He grew up in Chippewa Falls and graduated from Chi-Hi, class of 1977.

Following high school, Jeff attended UW-Stout, then attended nursing school at Columbia State Community College in Franklin, Tenn.

When he returned to Chippewa Falls, he worked as a restaurant manager for many years, then worked at 3M in Menomonie. He retired due to health issues.

Jeff was an avid traveler and lived in many places throughout the U.S. He also enjoyed flower gardening and crafts, and especially liked working with cement. He made many beautiful lawn statues for family and friends that they will forever cherish.

He will be dearly missed by his siblings, Samuel (Stan Albrecht) Lewis of Tenn., Vicki Lewis of Eau Claire, Bonnie (Bill) Pfeiffer of Chippewa Falls, Dave (Kimberly) Lewis of Chippewa Falls,; special friend, Cate Reiter of Altoona; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, his precious pet, Sadie; and many other relatives and friends.