Jennifer G. Worthington, 88, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at her residence.

Jennifer was born Dec. 4, 1932, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Glen and Genevieve (Hoehn) Hays.

Jennifer worked as a nursing assistant at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls for 40 years. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Jennifer is survived by one son, James (Debbie) Worthington of Frederic, Wis.; two daughters, Rebecca Havely of Houston, Texas and Theresa Worthington of Frederic; one brother, Michael (Kerry) Hays of McCall, Idaho; two sisters, Margaret (Kenneth) Schoenberg of Chippewa Falls and Constance Hays of Mounds View, Minn.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Jennifer was preceded in death by one daughter, Cyndy Geissler; her parents; and seven brothers, Roger, Jack, Tom, Bob, Jerry and James Hays and Henry Hays in infancy.

Jennifer was a diehard Packers fan and a formidable Scrabble opponent.

Per Jennifer’s request, no services will be held.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

