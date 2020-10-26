Jerome “Jerry” Krista, 71, of Chippewa Falls died unexpectedly at his home Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

Jerry was born to John and Veronica (Linster) Krista in Eden, S.D., Aug. 1, 1949. He graduated from Roslyn High School with the class of 1968. Jerry married Sally Swan, Dec. 4, 1971, at Notre Dame Church. Jerry worked for Irvine Park, making many of the metal Christmas Village decorations. He later worked for the Chippewa Falls Street Dept. until his retirement. He served our country with the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge.

Jerry was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather who was always willing to lend a hand to whoever asked. He was a member of Notre Dame Church and the Knights of Columbus. Jerry especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, driving his 51 Ford, playing card games with his in-laws, hunting, trap shooting, and making gun lamps. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.