Jerome (Jerry) Kvapil, 96, went to heaven Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Chippewa Falls.
Jerry was born to Anton and Katerina Kvapil in Dickenson, N.D., Oct. 4, 1922. He was one out of nine children. He attended the single classroom Colburn Country grade school and completed eighth grade. In 1944, Jerry was drafted in to the Army and fought in World War II. During his leave in 1945, he married the love of his life, Evelyn Flodeen, Sept. 4th. He was discharged in June 1946, to return home to his wife and first born son, Richard.
Jerry began dairy farming on a land by the river and raised three more sons, Eugene, Roger and Anthony and two daughters, Lynn and Kathryn. In 1960, he bought his big dairy farm between Cornell, Cadott and Boyd. He was blessed with two more daughters, Jerianne and Nancy. Jerry retired from the big farm in 1979, to a small 40 acre hobby farm in Cornell. He spent the next 30 years enjoying his hobbies of hunting and fishing, playing cards and watching the birds, Brewers, and NASCAR. He spent many hours nurturing his vegetable garden to give to family and friends.
Through the years his family grew to eight children, 20 grandkids, 37 great-grandkids, nine great-great-grandkids, and numerous others that called him grandpa. He was blessed with many nieces and nephew and life-long friends, like Anna and Louie Sykora.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; children, Richard (Robyn), Roger, Tony (Sheila), Lynn (Dan) Fischer, Kathy (Brian) Phelps, Jerianne (Don) Kvapil-Rosin, Nancy (Dean); and his sisters, Alice Gudmanson and Helen Klay. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Georgia, Lillian, Mildred, Hattie; brothers, Albert and Robert; his son, Eugene; and grandson, Jerry “Spud” Henry.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Big Drywood Lutheran Church in Cadott, with the Rev. Lucy Schottelkorb officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery following the services, with military honors conducted by the Cadott American Legion and VFW. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, and one hour prior to the services Monday morning at the church.
