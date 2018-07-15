Jerry J. Halbleib, 71, died peacefully Friday, July 13, 2018. Throughout the course of his illness, he retained his positive, never-complaining attitude that “you win some, lose some.”
Jerry was born in Chippewa Falls, Oct. 19, 1946, the eldest child of James and Rosemary (Carew) Halbleib. He was a graduate of McDonell High School and attended UW-Eau Claire. It was here that he met Jill Skutley, who would become his future wife. She fell in love with his big brown eyes, his quick wit and his totally irreverent sense of humor. They were married in 1970 and were the proud parents of two sons, Andy and Michael.
As a young teen, Jerry began working at the Dairy Queen and continued there throughout college. His boss and mentor, Don Frenette, also hired Jerry to work at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. It didn’t take long to create a “carnie.” Jerry loved everything about the fair. As a young teen, he helped set up displays in the education building and 50 years later, was helping run the organization. He worked in many capacities and dealt with many entertainers who performed there. Come July every year, he anxiously looked forward to reuniting with his Fair family for another fun week.
Jerry graduated from the State Patrol Academy in December 1969 and embarked on a 27 year career as a State Trooper, earning several meritorious awards. An interesting note is that, in all those years, he only pulled his gun once and never fired it. He was active in the union and served as vice-president for a few years. As a trooper, he and his lieutenant, started Explorer Post 600, for teens interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement. During his 17 years with the post, he mentored many young people, more than a few who ended up working beside him in law enforcement. He also played an integral role in the planning of the Law Enforcement Memorial on I-94.
Upon retirement, he took a position with the Chippewa Valley Technical College and ran the Police Certification Program for 15 years.
He is survived by his wife, Jill; his sons, Andy and Mike (Gilda); and his granddaughters, Hannah and Bianca, who he dearly loved. He is also survived by his brother, Jack (Mary); his sister, Jean(Al) Perez; and his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mark (Carole) Skutley, Mary Lynn Skutley (Steve Bethke) and Doug Birch.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Laverne and Betty Skutley; two sisters-in-law, Ann Dumond and Sharon Birch; and one brother-in-law, Bob Dumond.
Jerry was a good man who valued honesty, hard work and integrity. He was our rock as well as our comic relief. He will be dearly missed.
Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, Wis., 54701, with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Memorial visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday morning at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Hospice or to the family who will pass them on to local charities. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.