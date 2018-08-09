LAKE HALLIE — Jerry Sabaska, 80, a beloved trucker from Lake Hallie took his last trip home Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, died in his own bed.
Jerry was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Weyerhaeuser, Wis., to Clara (Shipshock) and Hank Sabaska. His identical twin, Robert, was born five minutes earlier than Jerry. The two were inseparable and never lived more than a few miles from each other except when Jerry was in the Army. Jerry proudly served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He met Helen Hughes at The Hoot in 1959. Helen planned to move away, but when she met Jerry Sabaska plans changed. Jerry and Helen married in 1960 and had their reception and dance at the place they met, Helen’s family’s dancehall. The couple moved to their house in Lake Hallie in 1964, where they raised three children and hosted countless visitors. All were welcome at their table. Jerry was a quiet man and a good listener.
Ever since Jerry first saw the world from the cab of a semi, he fell in love with trucking. He worked for 32 years as an over the road driver for Schneider Transport; he drove over three million safe miles. After he retired in 2006 he missed life behind the wheel, so he worked for a family trucking company and got to drive their fancy Peterbilt. He stopped trucking due to illness in 2012. He always hoped he’d be healthy enough to drive again.
He is survived by his wife, Helen, who provided him excellent care throughout his illness. Also survived by daughters, Karla (Ray) O’Day and Karen Sabaska (Frank Nordstrom); son, Tom Sabaska; grandchildren, Katie (Justin) Rurup, Brittany, John, Jerod, and Jake Sabaska, and Garrett Mikula; sisters, Eleanor Erickson and Carole (Roger) Austin; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law; his twin brother, Rob Sabaska; sister-in-law, Mary Sabaska; and brother-in-law, Phil Hughes.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
