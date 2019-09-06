HUDSON, Wis. — Jessica Mazur, 35, of Hudson passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Kinnic Health and Rehab Center in River Falls.
Jessica was born Aug. 13, 1984, to parents Michael and Kimberly in St. Paul, Minnesota. She attended three high schools, graduating from Williamsville East in Buffalo, New York, before moving back to Minnesota, to attend Minnesota State University-Mankato, to get her degree in recreation park and leisure studies. Jessica loved nature and being outdoors. She would take long, quiet walks as often as she could. On days when the weather wasn’t favorable, Jessica could be found making baby blankets, quilting and crafting rosaries. Jessica’s faith was very important to her. Everywhere she went and everything she did, she went and did with God close to her heart. Though she lived a reserved and quiet life, the light that she radiated throughout her short life will be remembered by all who knew her.
Jessica will remain in the hearts of her parents, Mike and Kim of Hudson; sister, Kayla (James) MacFarlane of Merrill, Wisconsin; grandparents, Conrad and Judith Mazur and Marlowe Owen; aunts and uncles, Cindi (Charlie) Butler, Steve (Shoba) Mazur, Doug Mazur, Greg (Stacy) Mazur and Eric (Jen) Owen. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bethany; and grandfather, Donald Owen.
Mass of Christian Burial for Jessica will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 6, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th St. S., Hudson. Interment will take place in Chippewa Falls. Memorials will be used to support Jessica’s passion for increasing religious vocations. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.