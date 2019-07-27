BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Joan A. (Simon) Morain, 83, of Brooklyn Park passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born Aug. 17, 1935.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son, Lyle; parents, Louis and Katherine Simon; four brothers; and three sisters. She is survived by her children, Cathy (Curt) Besel, Tony (Carolyn), Bobbi Walsh, Lynette (Rod) Sprynczynatyk, Nancy (Tedd) Louis, Jennifer (Matt) Kruse, and John (Nicole); grandchildren, Jessica (Andy), Cory (Gail), Joshua, Kimberly, Ryan, Breanna, Sam, Sean, Alexander, Evan, Ethan, Blake, Carson, Alyssa and Parker; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Luella, Escher and Oskar; two brothers; four sisters; and many family and friends. She will always be our favorite cookie.
Interment Gethsemane Cemetery. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 7025 Halifax Ave. N., Brooklyn Center. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Washburn-McReavy, Glen Haven Chapel, 5125 W. Broadway, Crystal, Minnesota, 763-533-8643. www.Washburn-McReavy.com.