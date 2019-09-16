Joan M. Samuelson, 84, formerly of Bloomington and Ladysmith, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Hudson Hospital in Hudson, Wis.
Joan was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Percy and Irene (Cameron) Cherrier.
Joan was married to Jerome Samuelson for 57 years.
Joan is survived by son, Dan Samuelson of Cannon Falls, Minn.; daughter, Linda; grandchildren, Erik, Dane and Emma Samuelson, Nicole and Kelli Joan; great-granddaughters, Clara Joann and Linden; and sister, Marion Murphy of Los Angeles.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome, in 2014; her parents; daughter, Julie Samuelson; brothers, Robert, Dayton, Ervin, Roland and Wayne Cherrier; sister, Beverly Cherrier; and grandson, Joe.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Notre Dame Church, in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Notre Dame Church, in Chippewa Falls.
Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and business partner.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.