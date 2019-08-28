Joane “Jo” C. Knoble, 94, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Dr. Barry Boyer officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to Mentor Chippewa, 750 Tropicana Blvd., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729; or to First Presbyterian Church, 130 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.