HOLCOMBE -- JoAnn A. Nevin, 88, of Holcombe passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.

She was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Rice Lake, the daughter of Henry and Agnes Gygli. JoAnn married DeWayne Nevin, Aug. 29, 1953. They resided in Menomonie, during their early years of marriage, later moving to Waupun, Wis. From there they made their home in Lake Holcombe, creating a life they cherished on the lake.

JoAnn loved getting her hands dirty in her garden. She took great pride in her beautiful flowers and vegetables. She and DeWayne spent many winters in Florida, where she enjoyed the sunshine, rounds of golf and walking the beaches, while searching for the perfect seashells. She treasured her time with the Red Hat Ladies and was an avid Bunco fan. JoAnn was a long-time member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Cornell and Lake Holcombe Women's Club. She loved to volunteer, helping with countless dinners and fund raisers. She worked tirelessly sewing and quilting for church projects, even while residing at Wissota Place.