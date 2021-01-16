JoAnn LeVasseur

JoAnn M. LeVasseur, 86, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, Jan, 13, 2021, at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

JoAnn was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Archie and Mary (Schiesl) LeVasseur.

JoAnn was an inspector for Chippewa Shoe for many years. She was a member of Notre Dame Church.

JoAnn loved her pets, making Christmas crafts, and loved her faith and gardening.

JoAnn is survived by four cousins, Reese (Janet) LeaVesseur of Billings, Mont., Harlan (Kim) LeaVesseur, Dan (Sue) LeaVesseur and Paul LeaVesseur all of Chippewa Falls; and other relatives and friends.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, and one sister.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18 until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Church.

Per the state mandate, facemasks are required for all those attending.