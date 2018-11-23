Joanne A. (Stopfer) Gardner, 81, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
She was born March 22, 1937, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Lawrence and Laura (Kaiser) Stopfer. Joanne had a twin brother, Jim (Dee) Stopfer and many cousins she loved dearly.
Joanne graduated in 1956 from McDonell High School. She also graduated from St. Mary’s in Rochester as an LPN in 1957. She was employed at St. Joseph’s Hospital for 10 years and 16 years at the Northern Center.
Joanne married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, James Gardner on April 23, 1960, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls and celebrated 50 years together.
Joanne had two children, John Gardner and Jolene Smith; son-in-law, Larry Smith; and grandsons, Cody Buresh, Dillan Smith and Michael Schoelder.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gardner Jan. 21, 2012; her son, John March 20, 2009; and daughter, Jolene April 20, 2002.
Joanne spent her time volunteering and was an active member of Holy Ghost Church; and volunteered at both the Chippewa Manor and Wissota Health. She was also a member of the Ladies of Holy Ghost and the Secular Franciscans. Joanne spent her time at McDonald’s with her Coffee Group friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26 and from 11 a.m. Tuesday until noon at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Secular Franciscans will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 6 p.m. both on Monday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.