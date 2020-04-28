× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joanne H. Taylor, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Cornell Area Care Center in Cornell.

Joanne was born July 7, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Viola (Sasse) Hardy.

Joanne graduated with a BS degree in nutrition from Iowa State University in 1953 and earned an M.A. from Columbia University in dietetics.

Joanne worked as an assistant food editor of the New York Herald Tribune, prior to starting her own bakery, The Cheesecake Pantry, in northern New Jersey. She met George, her husband of 51 years, when he walked into her store as a customer. She joked that she agreed to one date because he had a nice car. After marrying, they operated the bakery together for over 20 years.

Joanne was a kind, smart and hard-working person, who had a passion for food, baking and family.

Joanne is survived by one son, John Taylor of St. Paul, Minn.; one daughter, Tracy (Chad) Bormann of Chippewa Falls; two grandchildren, Elise and Andrew Bormann; and other relatives and friends.

Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, George, Nov. 10, 2015; her parents; and two brothers, Richard and Bruce Hardy.