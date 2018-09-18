Joanne Carol (Schultz) Jahnke, 82, passed away Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at the Rutledge Home, Chippewa Falls.
She was born Oct. 21, 1935, in Eau Claire. On June 19, 1958, she was united in marriage to Glenn Louis Jahnke at the United Methodist Church, Jim Falls. Her grandfather, John Lee and grandmother, Mary Louise Thompson, came from Norway. She loved gardening and had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. She also enjoyed painting and jig saw puzzles. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children, Carol Jahnke of Chippewa Falls, Roger (Cynthia) Jahnke of River Falls, Mary Jahnke of La Crosse, Daniel Jahnke of Knapp, Lynne (Peter) Zais of Chippewa Falls, Debra Jahnke of Cadott; granddaughter, Kelly Burich of Cadott; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Sophia Burich; and sister, Linda (Robert) Schweigert of Chippewa Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Jahnke; her father, Carl Schultz; her mother, Leone (Lee) Schultz; brother, David Schultz; sister, Elaine (Ralph) Schultz.
There will be a private ceremony at Pine Grove Cemetery, Drywood.
Memorials can be made and sent to the charity of choice. Leiser Funeral Home Cadott. Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.