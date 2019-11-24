Jodean 'Jody' Marie Lindemer
Heaven gained a sweet and gentle soul Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, as the result of an unexpected accident. Jodean "Jody" Marie Lindemer, 64, of Hillsdale, Wis., was born Sept. 2, 1955, at St. Joseph Hospital in Milwaukee, to Richard and Eleanor Endres.
She graduated from Brookfield East HS in Wisconsin and attended UW-EC. She worked at Jerome's/The Turkey Store for many years until her retirement in 2017. She married Shelby Lindemer in 1975. They had one child together, Gabrielle. They later divorced. Jody met her long-time companion, Al Olson and his daughter, Jessie (Severson) Hoff, and they enjoyed life together for the next 20+ years. Al passed away in 2006. Since that time, Jody has found companionship with Ron Berg (RB).
Jody's family and friends always came first and she would lend a hand to anyone in need of help, with her heart of gold. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, bingo and especially her grandchildren. Her main hobbies were drag racing as a spectator and participant, auctions, internet doctoring (and those close to her nicknamed her Dr. Jody). She was active in her daughters 4-H years, raising rabbits and then became very active in volunteering in community services for her church, family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Gabrielle (Jeremy) Glenna; grandchildren, Tyler, Caleb, Lydia and Benjamin; dedicated and loving “extra” family, Jessie (Ty) Hoff and Lexi; significant other, Ron Berg (RB); her parents, Richard and Eleanor (Vesely) Endres; siblings, Debra (Paul) Conlin, Kay (Ned) Hanson, Pam (Pat) Maloney, Rick Endres, Mary (Mark) Krejchi and Becky (Mike) Schwetz; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her long-time companion, Al Olson; her brother-in-law, Dave Hartig; and grandparents, Sylvester and Bernice (Gresl) Endres and Joseph and Barbara (Ellenbecker) Vesely.
Funeral services for Jody will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 827 East La Salle Ave., in Barron, with Father Bala Policetty officiating. A visitation celebrating Jody's life will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Rausch & Steel Funeral Home, 19 Third St. S., in Barron, and one hour prior to the service Wednesday morning at the church. An inurnment ceremony will be held in the spring at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, for close family and friends.
Sometimes God takes the good ones to remind us of what we can become.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.