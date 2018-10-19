BRADENTON, Fla. -- John (Jack) P. Bostrom, 80, of Bradenton passed away peacefully with his family by his side Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at his daughter's home in Chippewa Falls, of respiratory failure due to (MSA) Multiple System Atrophy.
He was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., the son of the late John and Signe (Munson) Bostrom.
Jack served proudly in the U.S. Navy between 1956-1958. He later continued service as Secretary for the USS Henley D.E. Reunion Committee from 2009-2017. Jack was a member of the Society of Plastic Engineers. He retired from EDI in Chippewa Falls as a co-principal and spent many years in international plastics sales. He loved spending time with his family and also enjoyed boating, fishing, golf and in his earlier years coaching little league baseball.
John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth; children, J. Scott (Kellie) Bostrom, Mark (Beth) Bostrom, Jason Bostrom, Sandra (Robert Green) Bostrom; grandchildren, Kala, Lauren, Matthew, Cory, C.J. Micheal, James; great grandchildren, Cole, Olivia, Colin, Cameron; sister, Marilyn VanSky; sister-in-law, Kathryn (Bruce) Farris, brother in-law, Jim Alcoba; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Bruce VanSky; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Alcoba.
In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests that memorial be made to Salvation Army in his name.
An open house//celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, as well as 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at his daughters' home at 17415 99th Ave., Chippewa Falls, Wis., 54729.
