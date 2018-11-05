John A. Burns Sr., 77, of Chippewa Falls town of Eagle Point, died Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his family, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
John was born June 7, 1941, in Chicago, the son of John M. and Marie (Cody) Burns. John served honorably in the U.S. Marines.
He married Theresa Kissel and they were married 50 years this year.
He worked for an excavating company for many years and was a member of the Operating Engineers #150 and Notre Dame Church.
John is survived by his loving wife, Theresa; and three sons, Jack Burns Jr. of Cadott, Matthew Burns of Illinois and David Burns of Chippewa Falls.
John was preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish of Notre Dame Church will be officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.