John Marvin Heimerl, 86, of Chippewa Falls passed quietly in his sleep Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at The Classic in Altoona, Wis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carol (Lee); his daughter, Doreen (Stansbury) and her husband, Randy; his son, Jon-Louis and his wife, Kathy; his son, Steven and his wife, Deborah; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
John was born and raised in Athens, Wis., to Marvin and Martha Heimerl. He served three years in the Army with Military Intelligence during the Korean Conflict. John graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin- Madison in 1956.
He worked for the State of Wisconsin for 32 years before retiring in 1987. John enjoyed traveling, and was an accomplished artist. He had a passion for learning, movies, history, cooking, and having people pull his finger.
No visitation or public services are being held at this time. Please send donations to Parkinson’s research in lieu of flowers.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
