John "Johnny" B. Young

Johnny graduated from McDonell Central High School in 1970, where he was a scholar athlete. He spent several years in the Cities and then followed his brothers to Denver, Colorado. Many of his years in Colorado he worked alongside his brothers and Uncle Bill at Kennedy Golf Course. He spent his career in the hospitality industry mainly as a chef but was a jack of all trades. Johnny was an avid golfer with the smoothest swing around. He loved watching sports on TV and going over the play by play the next day with his brother Chuck. He enjoyed gardening and used many of the vegetables and herbs when he showed off his culinary skills while entertaining friends and family.