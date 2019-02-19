John “JR” Paul Riskus, 75, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home of Chippewa Falls.
John was born June 12, 1943, in Champaign Urbana, Ill., the son of John Paul Riskus Sr. and Mary Ethel (Callahan) Riskus.
John married Sharon Moates July 12, 1967, in Chicago.
After high school, he enlisted in the Marines Corp from 1960 to 1966. John was very proud of his time in the Marine Corp as a sergeant. He was a Chicago Transit Authority bus driver, an owner and operator of Duel Piggy Back, driving containers from the railroads to the customers and back to the railroad.
After retirement, John and his wife, Sharon, enjoyed woodworking together, after she passed away, John continued to enjoy drawing, working with clay, wood burning and carving. If you visited John at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, you would probably find him chatting with other members and staff, or in his room drawing some amazing pictures or working with his clay. He had such an amazing eye for detail on his pictures and loved to share them with everyone he cared about.
John is survived by four sons, Chad and Brian Riskus, both of Chippewa Falls, Randy (Tracy) Riskus of Illinois and Jonathan (Carly) Riskus of Iowa; six grandchildren, Kristin (Jeremy) Anderson, Marlane Riskus, Logan and Dakota Riskus and Courtney and Katie Geer; three great-grandchildren, Chloe and Claire Anderson and Kaden Geer; two brothers, Ron (Rose Mary) of Illinois, Bob (Jean) of Wisconsin; one sister, Marilyn (Robert) Sayles of Wisconsin; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; his parents; and brother, Bill.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home for all the wonderful and loving care that they have given to John over the last 5 ½ years. You all are amazing, loving and caring people. We are so glad to have placed Dad in your care.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. George Olinski will be officiating. Interment with military rites will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wis., at a later date.
Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.