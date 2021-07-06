EAU CLAIRE, WI—John K. “Jack” Bourget, Eau Claire, WI entered his eternal home in Heaven with Jesus, his Savior, on July 1, 2021, under the hospice care at his home. Born on January 1, 1930, to Leonard and Loretta (Neisius) Bourget in Chippewa Falls, WI. He married Margaret Ann Howell on November 29, 1951at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cadott, WI. She preceded him in death and he later married Joann Kathryn Suelze Forry on September 2, 1983.

Jack’s faith has always been very strong but very personal to him, so he didn’t share much about his faith. Instead, he believed that he should be a living example of his faith. The greatest gift he gave his children was his patience. He was always willing to sit at school so his children could be in a sport, and he was always sitting with anyone who was in the hospital. We could share how many stories that patience was lived out throughout his life.