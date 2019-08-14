LADYSMITH, Wis. -- John P. Johnson, 77, of Ladysmith died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith. He was born March 31, 1942, to Carl and Gertrude (Van Camp) Johnson at Chippewa Falls. On Oct. 20, 1990, he was married to Janice Schuyler at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church in the town of Maple Grove, Barron County, Wis.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice Feb. 21, 2018; brother, Kenneth Johnson; and an infant brother and sister. He is survived by his sons, Peter Johnson of Eagleton and Mark Johnson of Chippewa Falls; daughter, Kristi Kyes of Cadott; stepson, John Turner of Baldwin; stepdaughters, Judy Ebler of Chetek, Wis., Jackie Robertson of Eau Claire, and Tracy Turner of Sonoma, Calif.; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at New Scandinavia Lutheran Church in the town of Maple Grove, rural Dallas, Wis., with the Rev. Heather Kistner officiating and interment following in Otter Creek Cemetery in the town of Otter Creek, rural Wheeler. Visitation will be held for the hour prior to services Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Dallas and Cameron, Wis.