John Raether

He was preceded in death by his parents.

An outdoor memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 28, at the outdoor pavilion at the English Lutheran Church of Bateman with the Rev. Rick Biedermann officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Masks are mandatory and will be available.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the pavilion.

Following the service, all are welcome to join the family for a lunch at the Lake Wissota Lions Club outdoor pavilion.

Memorials are preferred to Bob’s House for Dogs.

John’s family would like to thank all of their wonderful friends and family that have helped them throughout this difficult time. They are grateful for your time, kindness and love. There are too many to name, but please know you are all truly appreciated.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel in Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

