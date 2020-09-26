× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jon Orrin Larson, 55, of Chippewa Falls passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at his residence, the result of recent health conditions.

Jon was born Sept. 30, 1964, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Ronald and Patricia (Lambert) Larson.

He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1984. From there, he joined the National Guard and served for four years. He was a member of AMVETS Post #32.

On June 29, 1991, Jon married Wendy Wittrock. Jon worked at Menard’s Distribution from 1992-2011. After this, he worked for Jim Falls Dairy, (AMPI) until recently.

Jon was known for his great work ethic and dedication to the company. He made everlasting relationships with his co-workers.

Jon had a passion for music and can be remembered for having a guitar on hand. He enjoyed do-it-yourself projects to stay busy, and no project was ever too big. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and watching his grandkids grow up.