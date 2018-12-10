HOLCOMBE — Jon Anthony Sommer, 52, of Holcombe passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at his home with family at his side.
Jon was born Dec. 6, 1966, the son of Bruce and Ruth (Johnson) Sommer in Milwaukee, Wis.
Jon grew up in Milwaukee and lived in Racine later moving to Holcombe where he has since resided.
Jon is survived by his children, Anthony Sommer of Holcombe and Charlene (Brandon) Ash of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Tryston and Ariana Ash; siblings, Chris (Caroline) Sommer of Eau Claire, Sheryl Gerberding of Chippewa Falls, Erik (Peggy) Sommer of Lubbock, Texas, Dann Sommer of Cadott and Bekki Schofield of Cornell; and also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Ruth Ann Sommer; and a brother, Dean Sommer.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m.—?? Thursday, Dec. 13, at Ted’s Timberlodge in Holcombe.
JON LOVED HIS MILLER LITE!
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home Cornell, Wis., is in charge of arrangements.