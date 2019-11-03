HAMMOND/CADOTT — Joni Rose (Peterson) Strand, 36, of Hammond, formerly from Cadott passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Colorado.
Joni was born in Chippewa Falls, July 28, 1983, to James and Donna (Goettl) Peterson. She attended Cadott High School, graduating in 2002. Joni enjoyed running her own dog grooming business, Joni’s Dog Grooming in Hudson, Wis. She enjoyed spending time with her son, Nicholas, her aunt Priscilla and cousin Heath, her horse, Ty, and her pups, Pixie and Sobie. Her passions were riding horse, the outdoors, hunting and painting. She spent her last days fulfilling a lifelong dream of hunting elk in Colorado.
Joni is survived by her son, Nicholas Strand; parents, James and Donna (Goettl) Peterson; sister, Sara (Derek) Petska; brothers, Charles (Melissa) Peterson, Adam (Mykell) Peterson, half-brother, Anthony Peterson; nieces, Serena, Willow, Angelie, Jordyn, Cameron; nephews, Elric, Liam, Brantlee, Koda, Leif; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
She is preceded in death by her uncle, David Suvada; grandparents, Goettl and Peterson; and many aunts and uncles.
There will be a celebration of life from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Rick’s Halfway in Cadott.