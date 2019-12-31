Joseph E. Wittrock, 71, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his daughter’s residence surrounded by his loving family, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Joe was born March 4, 1948, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Francis and RoseAnn (Spaeth) Wittrock.
Joe graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1967 and served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, from 1968-1970 and then served in the Army Reserves for 24 years, until his retirement. He was a life member of VVA, V.F.W. Post #1038 and AmVets Post #32; and was a member of the American Legion Post #77 and the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
On July 24, 1971, Joe married Elfrieda Stewart at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
Joe is survived by his wife, Ellie; children, Wendy (Jon) Larson and Angela Wittrock both of Chippewa Falls, Sara Wittrock of Bloomer, Jeremy (Rebecca) Wittrock of Cameron, David (Jolie) Wittrock of Cadott and Nancy (Mike) Gesler of Cameron; grandchildren, Nicole (Jon) Smazal of Chippewa Falls, Amber (Dennis) Larson of Thorp, Dakota, Jenna, Jonathan, Joseph, Grace, Ella and Lillian Larson, all of Chippewa Falls, Cory (Angie) Gesler of New Auburn, Ericka Gesler of Cameron, Damien Meinke of Cameron, Gracelyn and Adalyn Wittrock, both of Cameron, Cassandra Wittrock of Wausau, Wis., Chloe, Kaitlyn and AnaBelle Wittrock all of Cadott; sisters, Henrietta Campbell of Chippewa Falls and Barbara Tietz of Eau Claire; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by sons, Robert Lee and John Joseph Wittrock; his parents; and one sister, Frances Koehler.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Ethan Hokamp will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.