Joseph J. Hrdlicka, 86, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice of Menomonie.
Joe was born Dec. 25, 1932, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Joseph M. and Beatrice (Kropacek) Hrdlicka.
On May 29, 1954, Joe married Ruth Bahr at Sacred Heart Church in Eau Claire. He was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
He was a sales consultant for Agricultural Transportation.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; five sons, Steven (Tammy), Jeffrey (Kim), Mark and Timothy Hrdlicka all of Eau Claire and Joseph Hrdlicka of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Dawn Hrdlicka of Eau Claire; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Joe was preceded in death by one son, Paul Hrdlicka; his parents; three brothers, Edward, Albert and Donald Hrdlicka; and one sister, Lillian Goodman.
Per Joe’s wishes, services will be private.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Joe’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the healthcare professionals of Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire, Dove Healthcare South and The Neighbors of Dunn County of Menomonie.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.