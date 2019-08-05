EAU CLAIRE — Joseph “Joe” J. Crandall, 74, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2019, at his home in Eau Claire, under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Care and Hospice.
Joe was born June 9, 1945, in Eau Claire, to John and Lorraine Zank Crandall of Augusta, Wis. He was baptized in Grace Lutheran Church, confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, both in Augusta. He attended school in Augusta, graduating from Augusta High School in 1963. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was trained as an electronics technician, served at the Naval Communications Center, Iceland, and aboard the USS Eaton, DD510. Joe worked for Wisconsin Bell from 1966 to 1992, starting as a lineman and ending as manager switch administration. He worked for Century Telephone from 1994, to his retirement as an engineer. Joe was a dedicated fan of the Green Bay Packers and NASCAR.
He is survived by a daughter, Nikki and her husband, Cory Seibert of Delavan, Wis.; brothers, Jerry of Utah, Bill of Chippewa Falls and Fred of Eau Claire; sister, Ann Norton and her husband, Buddy of Colfax; and special friends, Daryl and Harriet Dehnke of Eau Claire. Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will honor his wish of not having a service.
