Joseph L. Gustavson, 40, of Chippewa Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 8, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM, with a memorial service at 7:00 PM on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona.