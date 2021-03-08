Joseph R. Modl, 85, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Chippewa Manor, while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

He was born Nov. 25, 1935, in Eau Claire to Edith (Kent) and Raymond Modl. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from St. Patrick’s High School.

Following high school, Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 until his honorable discharge in 1962.

On Oct. 11, 1958, he married his true love, Susan “Sue” L. Fransway, at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

One of Joe’s favorite pastimes was fishing. He loved to spend time at Summer Haven Resort on Mud Lake. Joe and his family spent many summers at their camper in Chetek. His kids and grandkids have many fond memories from there, learning to fish, grilling out and talking around the campfire.

He is survived by his children, Lynn (Mark) Bergerson, Mark (Pam) Modl, Peter (Kris) Modl, Mickey (Sara) Modl and Daniel (Tammy) Modl; a brother, Keith (Jeannie) Modl; nine grandchildren, Patrick (Holly) Bergerson, Christopher (Ashlee) Bergerson, Lance (Lana) Modl, Ericka (Luke) Zillmer, Ben (Nicole) Modl, Jessica (Brett) Asleson, Carissa (Justin Brummond) Modl, Abigail (Roger) Haglund and Daniel Modl; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.