Joseph T. Goettl, 62, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Chippewa Falls. The world lost a most kind-hearted, gentle soul.
Joe was born April 10, 1958, in Bloomer, the son of Thomas J. and VerJean (Zwiefelhofer) Goettl.
Joe graduated from Chi-Hi and worked on the family dairy farm in Eagle Point, until his retirement due to health problems. He moved from the farm to his condo in town, enjoying his neighborhood and quickly becoming friends with everyone. He also enjoyed the outdoors and never passed up a good meal. Joe was very social and never passed up a chance to talk to people he both knew and had never met before. He especially loved to tease his nieces and nephews. He spent time helping and volunteering at the Chippewa Senior Center and Dove Healthcare.
Joe is survived by his brother, Chuck (Karen) Goettl; sisters, Cindy (Jeff) Bowe and Cathy (Ron) Steinmetz; nieces and nephews, Isaac, (Sarah) and Matthew, Ben, Greg (Liz) Bowe, Scott (Angie) and Mindy (Curt); great-nieces and nephews, Chase, Jackson, Cameron and Addison, Mykayla (Ryan), Carter and Taryn, Calli, Ashton and Lexi; great-great-niece, McKynlee; aunt and uncle, Ramona and Jim Goettl; aunt, Joyce Zwiefelhofer; cousins and other relatives and friends.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; great-nephew, Devan Bremness; and aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private services will be held. Inurnment will be in Bloomer Catholic Cemetery.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Thank you for understanding and respecting the family at this difficult time.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.