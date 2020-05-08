Joseph T. Goettl

Joe graduated from Chi-Hi and worked on the family dairy farm in Eagle Point, until his retirement due to health problems. He moved from the farm to his condo in town, enjoying his neighborhood and quickly becoming friends with everyone. He also enjoyed the outdoors and never passed up a good meal. Joe was very social and never passed up a chance to talk to people he both knew and had never met before. He especially loved to tease his nieces and nephews. He spent time helping and volunteering at the Chippewa Senior Center and Dove Healthcare.