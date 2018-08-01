Joshua A. Stahr, 28, of Chippewa Falls passed away Friday, July 27, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire, Wis., after losing a courageous battle with a rare, aggressive form of cancer.
Josh was born April 20, 1990, in California and was a Chippewa Falls High School graduate class of 2008. He also attended Chippewa Valley Technical College to pursue a degree in business management.
Josh was a free spirit with a heart of gold who loved to travel. He was always willing to help others and brighten their day. He was one of a kind and pure hearted. He was an amazing soul and everyone who knew him loved him dearly. He loved animals and was an avid agate collector. He was a friend to many that knew him.
Josh is survived by his girlfriend, Sadie Gray; mother, Tiana Stahr; grandmother, Theresa Stahr; and grandfather, Marvin Opshal; aunt, Sabrenna (Dusty) Roetter; and cousin, Austin Roetter; all of Chippewa Falls.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.