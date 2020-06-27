Joyce Danielson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CADOTT — Joyce A. Danielson, 78, of Cadott died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.

Joyce was born July 23, 1941, in Stanley, to Henry and Viola (Schultz) Johnson. She graduated from Stanley High School in 1959. She attended Chippewa Vocational Technical College.

She married Bernard Danielson July 30, 1960. Together they purchased the farm in 1966.

Joyce was employed at Thorp Finance Corporation. Her love of plants and flowers was her retirement job at Gordy’s Greenhouse on Lake Wissota.

Over the years she enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, and Badger games. Other hobbies included 4-H leadership, knitting, sewing, reading books, genealogy, puzzles, card and board games, especially dominoes. She was the organist at Big Drywood Lutheran Church for over 37 years.

Preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Duane Johnson; sister-in-law, Marion Johnson; all of Stanley. Her grandmother, Annie (Sommerfeld) Schultz of Chippewa Falls.

Survivors include her husband Bernard; sons, Brian (Angie) of Cadott, Bruce (Sonja) of Eau Claire, Kevin of Richfield, Minn., and Nathan (Nicole) of Appleton, Wis.