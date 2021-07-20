Joyce Sommers

Since you are reading this, it seems I have “passed away.” That shouldn’t be such a surprise; it was bound to happen eventually, and I was 92 after all. I was fortunate to have lived a wonderful life — quite a gift! Although it’s hard to say goodbye to those I love, I’m beginning a fantastic new adventure where I will reconnect with those who have already made this journey.
I’m looking forward to seeing the love of my life, Norman Fred Sommers, to whom I was married 62 years and who took this journey in 2008, and also, my sister, Darlene Violet Gerl Jensen Remington, who I haven’t seen since 1986 when she took this trip. I am looking forward to hearing Elvis sing “How Great Thou Art” firsthand since I’ve followed his tribute artists across the USA for more than a decade now. Most of all, of course, I want to feel the embrace of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as he is the one who called me home and made this trip possible through His loving sacrifice on my behalf.
In my life here on Earth, I had the pleasure of seeing my two daughters, Cindy Kay Sommers Olson (Dan E. Miller) and Linda Gwenne Sommers Craft Catlett, grow into beautiful, successful women with families of their own, welcomed three precious grandchildren: Jocelyn Crystal Olson Myers-Knuth (Brandon), Caleb Micah Olson (Melissa), and Amberly Heather Craft Kane (Sean) and seven fabulous great- grandchildren: Lincoln Blythe Myers, Lyric Alaina Myers, Legend Cole Myers, Lennox Destin Myers, Loyal Jericho Knuth, Zoey Jane Olson and Ezra Vincent Olson. I also leave behind two wonderful siblings: my sister, Gwendolyn Ramona Gerl Prust, and my brother, Edward Lawrence Brown, who both stayed in contact and checked up on me regularly. I always felt their love. Ed, I was so looking forward to our trip to Marshfield, and taking dumplings and sauerkraut on our visit to Gwen’s. Bread crumbs ready, recipe handy … and then God had other plans.
I’ve had so many wonderful adventures, travelled multiple times over the past 13 years to Mexico, Las Vegas and Hawaii; fully enjoyed trips to Branson, Elvis Week in Memphis, and various music festivals and concerts. I was able to enjoy my years and this world to its fullest. I loved taking care of the birds, squirrels and ducks at my home while avoiding the resident bear. I had a truly blessed life (better than many my age!) full of rich memories, and I never stopped learning. I loved keeping up with current events (I could hold my own in a political debate) and growing as a Christian, and I recently even learned to make lemon pie without getting a soggy crust (a lifelong challenge). If you knew me well, you know how much I loved sparkly things. … When you look up in the night sky, you will see I fully intend to keep sparkling among the stars. Remember, friends and relatives, there’s more to celebrate than there is to grieve. My greatest desire is that you all trust Jesus for your salvation. I will longingly wait to greet you here!
Flowers are so temporary. I’d rather have a longer lasting impact by dividing any donations among the charitable organizations I loved and supported.
