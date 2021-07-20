Joyce Sommers

I’ve had so many wonderful adventures, travelled multiple times over the past 13 years to Mexico, Las Vegas and Hawaii; fully enjoyed trips to Branson, Elvis Week in Memphis, and various music festivals and concerts. I was able to enjoy my years and this world to its fullest. I loved taking care of the birds, squirrels and ducks at my home while avoiding the resident bear. I had a truly blessed life (better than many my age!) full of rich memories, and I never stopped learning. I loved keeping up with current events (I could hold my own in a political debate) and growing as a Christian, and I recently even learned to make lemon pie without getting a soggy crust (a lifelong challenge). If you knew me well, you know how much I loved sparkly things. … When you look up in the night sky, you will see I fully intend to keep sparkling among the stars. Remember, friends and relatives, there’s more to celebrate than there is to grieve. My greatest desire is that you all trust Jesus for your salvation. I will longingly wait to greet you here!