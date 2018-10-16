Juanita E. Lueck, 101, of the town of Anson, Chippewa County, died peacefully at her home Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.
Juanita was born to Edward and Erma (Redmond) Ehlers July 21, 1917, in the town of Eagle Point. At the age of 19, she started her teaching career at Eleanor School in the town of Arthur and later taught at the Eagle School in the town of Anson, both one-room country schools. She retired from teaching at the Jim Falls Elementary School.
Juanita married Harold E. Lueck June 7, 1939, at the Zion Lutheran Parsonage in Chippewa Falls. Together they raised their family on the family farm in the town of Anson. Juanita’s hobbies included gardening, raising flowers, planting trees, and doing small crafts. She enjoyed crocheting, generously giving away countless afghans to family and friends. She also was a great cook and baker. Her passion, however, was fishing—Sucker fishing in the spring, pan fishing in the summer, and ice fishing in the winter. She loved Nature, all kinds of wildlife, time spent at the cabin on the river, and riding around in her golf cart. She was a loving and caring person, always giving of herself and finding time for babysitting the grand and great-grandchildren.
In her lifetime of 101 years, Juanita touched the lives of many people. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all. Her memories, stories, and witty sayings will live on forever. Accept what is, let go of what was, have faith in whatever will be.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Eunice (George) Pitts of Jim Falls; son, Loren (Sandy) Lueck of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Sherry (Karl) Dunlap of Cornucopia, Wis., Stacy (Ashly) Steinke of Cadott, and Jessica (Blake) Pozarski of Boyd; great-grandchildren, Karlee and Kody Dunlap, Grayson and Lane Steinke, Wyatt and Finley Pozarski; and sister, Ardell Hepfler of Chippewa Falls.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold “Dick”; infant son, Neil; siblings, Lorain, Herbert, Rollyn, and Norma.
The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 18, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Carrie Hamm officiating. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the chapel. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
