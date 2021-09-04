Judith “Judy” Arlene Ellingson was born November 13, 1935 to Arthur and Lillian (Shimek) Ellingson and was called to her eternal place on September 1, 2021. After the devastating loss of her father as an infant, Judy was raised by her mother Lillie and aunt Alvina in the Village of Cadott. Her cousins Gary, Ken, and John became stand-in little brothers. Being a part of the Shimek clan meant attending activities and special events at the Bohemian Hall in Crescent, along with the other townsfolk whose families shared a Czech origin. She always remembered those times fondly and would never pass up a plate of warm apricot kolaches.

After proudly graduating from Cadott High in 1954 she worked at Mason Shoe in Chippewa and then moved to Milwaukee where she was a secretary at Allis Chalmers. There she met the man who would become her partner for the next 17 years, Ronald Lennie, and had her two daughters, Hana and Diana.