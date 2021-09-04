Judith “Judy” Arlene Ellingson was born November 13, 1935 to Arthur and Lillian (Shimek) Ellingson and was called to her eternal place on September 1, 2021. After the devastating loss of her father as an infant, Judy was raised by her mother Lillie and aunt Alvina in the Village of Cadott. Her cousins Gary, Ken, and John became stand-in little brothers. Being a part of the Shimek clan meant attending activities and special events at the Bohemian Hall in Crescent, along with the other townsfolk whose families shared a Czech origin. She always remembered those times fondly and would never pass up a plate of warm apricot kolaches.
After proudly graduating from Cadott High in 1954 she worked at Mason Shoe in Chippewa and then moved to Milwaukee where she was a secretary at Allis Chalmers. There she met the man who would become her partner for the next 17 years, Ronald Lennie, and had her two daughters, Hana and Diana.
When she lost her mother Lillie in 1982 she moved her family back up North. That’s when she met the second love of her life, Rudy Novotny. Judy and Rudy could often be seen about town, especially in the mornings enjoying an early breakfast at DJ’s. She loved her travels with Rudy to Alaska, Oregon, Texas, New Orleans, and Nashville; and with her daughter Hana to California and Nantucket Island; and with her daughter Diana to Minocqua and Thunder Bay, Ontario for fall foliage excursions that might’ve included a casino stop.
She valued the peaceful living in Cadott and hearing of all the local happenings throughout the years. Judy was blessed to have seven grandchildren that would often wander into her kitchen to play cards, eat buttered toast, and share secrets with grandma. And, more recently, she became doubly blessed when two great-granddaughters were happily added to the fold, a constant source of pride for her.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Hana Johannesen, Diana Lennie (David) Mackie; step-daughters: Kathleen Lennie (Dave) Mattson, Terri (Lennie) Brahm; and seven grandchildren: Darren, Logan, Margaux, Connor, Breven, Channing, and Imara; and two great-granddaughters, Mia and Riley. She will live in our hearts forever and be dearly missed day by day.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI. with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating.
Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Town of Sigel, Chippewa County.
Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM with a 6:30 PM praying the Rosary on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, WI. and visitation will also be One hour prior to the Service Wednesday morning at the Church.
