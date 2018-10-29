Judith went home to her beloved Heavenly Father Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at her home in Gulf Shores, Ala. She was born Sept. 23, 1946, in Duluth, Minn. She graduated from Superior Central in 1964. She received her teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior in 1968 and began her teaching career at Northwestern High and was a long term substitute teacher for many years in Chippewa Falls High School. She was united in marriage to her loving husband David July 27, 1968, and they recently celebrated their 50 year anniversary.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who had a deep and abiding faith in God and was looking forward to spending eternity with Him. Judith happily served the Lord by teaching Sunday School, visiting nursing homes, and spending time in His word daily.
Judith is survived by her devoted husband, David; daughter, Amy; and husband, Jim of Shawnee Kan.; son, Christopher; and wife, Anne of Eau Claire; son, Erik; and wife, Jennifer of Collierville, Tenn.; and eight cherished grandchildren, Anika, Bridget, Lucy, Elizabeth, Molly, Bjorn, Kiana, and Kai. In addition, she is also survived by her brothers, Dennis, David, Terry and Alan. She was preceded by her parents, Reynold and Lucille; and brother, Larry.
Judith’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cason Funeral Service in Foley Alabama please visit www.casonfuneralservice.com to sign the Memorial book.